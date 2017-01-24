Cap 1 has been making some serious noise throughout the industry, however his road to success almost came to a tragic end. Cap shares his near-death experience on his newest record “4Eva“.

The track contains vocals from Verse Simmons, as well as production from Shawty Fresh. Exactly a year ago from the release of the song, Cap was struck by gunfire at a nearby gas station. Cap 1 celebrates his blessings as he tells his story.

Take a listen to “4Eva” as the man himself lives to tell his story; a prime example of how precious life is. Check out the record below: