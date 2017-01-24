Allegedly a Dekalb County police officer was arrested and charged for posting nude photos of a fellow female office on social media apps Snapchat and Instagram.

The suspect was identified by Dekalb police as 24-year-old Audrey Francisquin from Lithonia. The unidentified victim went to the police after claiming someone had accessed her social medias and allegedly Francisquin sent her a message saying that she’ll learn.

The victim was notified by friends that her nudes were online, and she failed to understand why someone would do this.

Francisquin spent three days in jail until released on a $5,000 bail Saturday. She will be facing charges of privacy, trespassing, and explicit transmissions according to police.