Don’t Miss Out On This Opportunity..

Heavyweight streetwear brand Hood By Air will be having a sample sale which will start on January 26 at 69 Ludlow Street, New York City. The sale will last for five whole days and will offer a solid selection of pieces from HBA’s archive of the past 5 years from collection drops. Mark your calendars.

Hood By Air Sample Sale Warehouse

69 Ludlow St.

New York, NY 10002

January 26-30

12:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. ET daily.