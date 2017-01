D.R.A.M is up for a grammy watch him explain why he is excited to be a grammy nominee and why he loves it.

“The “Broccoli” record literally the people just…the kids the world everybody just they put on for it. They’re dances you know but uh it’s just an honor to be uh acknowledged as a Grammy nominee you know a group of people thought of me ‘hey, this might this might deserve one of those one of those horns attached to attached to the record player’. I want one!”