1Cent is finally a Hall of Famer for the Orlando Magic…

Penny Hardaway is third on the all-time steal’s list for the Magic with (718) and 4th in assist with (2,343). He spent 6 seasons with the Magic where he played alongside Shaq averaging 19 points, 6.3 assist, 4.7 rebounds and 1.95 steals. The two made it to the NBA Finals in 1995 vs the Houston Rockets but lost. He is now a Hall Of Famer for the Orlando magic where he was a point guard who arguably changed the game, he is just the 5th player in the programs franchise to be inducted into the hall of fame. He was honored on Friday with a ceremony and was also given a presentation during the Magic vs Bucks game at Amway center.

Shoutout to 1Cent!