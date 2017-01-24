West Orlando, FL artist Epique drops a brand new single titled “Bang.” Taking a page from Nas & Bravehearts’s 2001 single “Oochie Wally,” Epique adds his spin with his newfangled edition. Rap-singing atop the trap-soul instrumental, provided by PROTOOLSSHAWTY, Epique chants out bouncy bars and tuneful textual matter. He is unbarred and reflective, from dreams of Jigga to sporting Chinchillas, the song is a smooth sail from its launch to landing. Stay tuned for more from Epique as his brand new Enjoy EP is dropping in the coming weeks.

Link for “Bang”: https://soundcloud.com/epique/01-bang-prdprotoolsshawty/s-EqnCD