PUMA will continue the celebration of The Legacy Collection with its second drop with the introduction of apparel and accessories alongside new footwear styles.

To continue the celebration of Black History Month, Puma has introduced the second drop from their Legacy Collection. Puma will be dropping three more sneakers from the collection and apparel after introducing the two premium editions of the Clyde which were inspired by African American school David T. Howard. In which legendary activist such as Martin Luther King Jr attended along with Hall Of Famer Clyde Frazier.

Coming equipped and ready for the second drop, Puma is dropping another Clyde selection this time draped in all-white leather with small blue hints with old school Sky II High equipped with matching gold and blue colors. The apparel from the drop includes duffel bags, socks, Clyde T7 jackets and caps inspired by David T Howard School’s iconic legacy.

The “Legacy Collection” will hit select PUMA retailers such as PUMA Lab, DTLR, Footaction and Puma.com on February 2nd. Check out the 2nd drop in the gallery below.