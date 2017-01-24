Last night [Jan 24] on Love and Hip-Hop New York, Remy Ma announced to her husband Papoose big news of her pregnancy.

In this episode, there was also a heartbreaking twist when the Bronx femcee experienced an ectopic pregnancy in which doctors would have to remove the fetus. Remy was also told by doctors that she would not be able to ever give birth after.

Remy then decided to post a personal message for her fans on Instagram that revealed her thoughts from the hospital bed.

“I never for one second thought it would end like this,” she said while connected to machines in the hospital.

“With me in the hospital. With stitches in my stomach and no baby.”