Drizzy for the culture…

Jordan Brand and Drizzy’s October’s Very Own revealed their collaborative Air Jordan 12 featured in “black” last year. We finally have a release date for the kicks, and they will be here sooner than we thought. After releasing the Air Jordan 12 and 10 in all-white an all-black pair is on the way. The iteration in black is expected to release on February 18 right in the midst of NBA All-Star weekend festivities.

“Black” Jordan 12 Retro OVO releasing February 18th. Link in bio for details. A photo posted by J23 (@j23app) on Jan 24, 2017 at 9:44am PST

According to J23App, the kicks will arrive at a set price of $225 and will release in limited quantities. How many NBA players do you expect to be rocking these during All-Star weekend?