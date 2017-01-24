Available at Midnight….

J.J. Watt surprised his fans with a huge announcement for the release of his Reebok JJ I “City Pack,” which is the latest edition of his signature training shoe with Reebok. The shoe is a representation of Houston, the place that adopted him and is now his hometown. Watt is known to have a crazy work ethic as he is a 3x defensive player of the year and as he is currently on off-season he will be preparing to get back on the field next year as he will sport the JJ I. Check out what Watt had to say about being a proud member of the Texans.

“When my phone rang on draft night in 2011 and a 713 area code popped up, I knew hardly anything about the city of Houston or the great state of Texas. As I look back on that night today, I could not have asked for a better group of fans to play for. Thank you for welcoming my family and I into your family. I am extremely proud to be a Texan.”

He shared the photo of the shoe on his Instgarm with the caption “Houston, this one’s for you!”

Houston, this one’s for you! Tonight at Midnight. Reebok.com A photo posted by JJ Watt (@justinjames99) on Jan 23, 2017 at 5:58pm PST

The shoe will release at midnight at a set price of $99.99 in limited quantities. You can purchase the shoe from Reebok.com, Academy Stores and select Reebok retailers.