Richard Spencer is a notorious American white nationalist and self-proclaimed founder of the alt-right movement. Recently he has feared his life after riots over Donald Trump’s presidency.

Spencer was punched in his face twice at the inauguration and is now taking measures for his safety.

While being interviewed outside around the protests, passers asked if he was a neo-Nazi and for Black people. He responded with “No” and “Yeah, sure” before someone emerged from his side and punched him directly in face.

For those unfamiliar with Spencer’s reputation, here is an clip from his “Hail Trump” speech.