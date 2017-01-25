A Miami Gardens foster home experienced a tragedy when a 14-year-old girl committed suicide. On Sunday evening [Jan 22nd] Nakia Venant went to Facebook live to make a homemade noose from a scarf and hang herself in the bathroom, reported by Miami Herald.

The Administrators with the Florida Department of Children & Families did not provide much details but said that they were devastated.

“We are absolutely horrified and devastated by the news of this young girl’s death,” said DCF Secretary Mike Carroll.

The video was abruptly turned off after she killed herself and video were not recirculated.