The 2017 Trumpet Awards took over Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, honoring some of the biggest African American achievements and contributions in entertainment, community, philanthropy and politics.

The Trumpet Awards, who’s celebrating it’s 25th anniversary, is hosted by Black-ish and two-time EMMY® nominated writer and actor Deon Cole and “Soul Food,” “The Real Husbands of Hollywood” and seven-time NAACP Image Award nominated actress Nicole Ari Parker.

The prestigious annual event will honor daytime EMMY® nominee Wendy Williams, who was presented with the Trumpet Award for Entertainment and NBA legend Center Dikembe Mutombo, who will be recognized with the Humanitarian Trumpet Award.

New Edition, who’s taken over the month of January, with an epic three-part biopic premiering and the reveal of their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Trumpet, in addition to a special tribute from Silk and Jagged Edge. GRAMMY®-winning soul singer Peabo Bryson will accept the Legend Trumpet and fashion blogger Gabi Gregg being given the Trailblazer Trumpet Award.

In a very special tribute, civil rights icon and founder of the Trumpet Awards Xernona Clayton will be presented with the distinguished “Golden Trumpet Award” in recognition of her unparalleled leadership, affecting change, and steadfast work in building the legacy of the awards.

The 25th Annual Trumpet Awards premieres on Sunday, January 29 at 9/8:00pm CST on BounceTV.

Check out red carpet pictures from the event! – Angela Wilson

Photo credit: Juan Anthony Images