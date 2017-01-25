Well the pursuit for another playmaker has commenced and already Cleveland was not feeling their first suitor.

According to league sources, The New York Knicks attempted to trade Carmelo Anthony to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Kevin Love. Cleveland will express no interest in the preliminary discussion of this deal. In addition, sources are saying Anthony and the Knicks discussed planning his no trade clause had Cleveland showed interest in the deal.

Although James and Anthony are close and have both expressed interest in playing together someday, sources say Cleveland is not prepared to surrender Love to get Anthony after the role Love played in helping the Cavaliers win the first championship in franchise history in June.

ESPN’s Ian Begley reported earlier this month that some in the Knicks organization believe it’s best if the team and Anthony part ways. There has been widespread suspicion that team president Phil Jackson wants to move him and start anew with second-year big man Kristaps Porzingis as New York’s centerpiece. Only time will tell what the Knicks will do with Melo but they have up to February 23 when the trade deadline arrives to make a decision.