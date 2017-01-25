Chris Brown and Canadian producer Scott Storch are working on new music

After a few years of quite a bit of turmoil, Scott Storch is back and ready to work. On Tuesday Storch posted a video to Instagram of him and Chris Brown at a gas station. The video shows Storch parked in a car with Chris at the drivers window seemingly having a pretty cool conversation. “Meetings with my brother @chrisbrownofficial at the gas station stay tuned and watch what we have in the works #weworking,” he captioned the pic. Just a month ago, the producer posted another pic of him and Brown saying the two were “back together no homo.”

Storch hasn’t been back in the game for too long, though. Two years ago he filed bankruptcy after years of battling drug addiction. Storch finally got back in the game in 2016 teaming up with Brown and Rick Ross on “Sorry.” Storch and Lil Wayne were also in the studio together late last year. After a long recovery, it appears that Storch is back like he never left.

