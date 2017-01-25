Last week, the United States honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, one of the greatest leaders to ever live.

One of King’s biggest sayings was: “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?”

NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo lives that.

A retired 19-year NBA veteran, Mutombo played for the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets.

In 1997, Mutombo, started the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation to improve living conditions in his hometown of Congo. This earned him the NBA’s J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship award in 2001 and 2009.

“You have to think about the future of our society,” Mutombo said in a recent interview with Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. “What are we leaving for the future of our grandchildren?” “What are we leaving for the future of our grandchildren?”

Mutombo’s always been that way.

In a time capsule feature interview on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Mutombo chatted about charity and more before a game during the 1997-98 NBA season. In the interview, Mutombo chatted about the importance of achieving goals, the classroom and playing at Georgetown University under former head coach John Thompson. Check it out here.