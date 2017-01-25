Get a First Look At The Vans x Commissary “Friends And Family” Vans Era

Another exclusive pair of Vans for the friends and family…..

Heavyweight footwear brand, Vans and California based brand, Commissary have come together to release a limited edition “Friends and Family” Vans era. Coming equipped in a low-cut silhouette with a black upper base and white branding text throughout the quarter panel an all-black heel and vamp with small hints of the white graphic prints on the midsole. Added details is text on the collar line that read “You Don’t Have To Go Home” on one kick and “But You Can Stay Here” on the another kick. These will be one of the more sought after pairs of Vans only limited to 48 pairs.

Check out images of the collaboration in the gallery below.