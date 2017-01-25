The legendary boxing program that has introduced the world to slew of legendary fighters and bouts is back for another season of high octane in ring action.

This Saturday, HBO Sports is preparing to debut another season of HBO Boxing when undefeated super featherweight champion Francisco Vargas (23-0-2, 17 KOs) makes his 2017 debut against challenger Miguel Berchelt (30-1, 27 KOs) in a much-anticipated 12-round title showdown. The 31-year-old 2015 Fight Of The Year award winning participant Francisco Vargas is ready to show fans why he is one of the most exciting fighters to look out for by planning on display an array of flurries with his come-forward fighting style. Meanwhile, 25-year-old slugger Miguel Berchelt is planning to continue his impressive 16-fight knockout streak entering this title bout, which marks his first appearance on HBO and second outside Mexico.

In the second bout, Takashi Miura (30-3-2, 23 KOs), Vargas’ opponent in the 2015 Fight of the Year, faces battle-tested vet Miguel Roman (56-11, 43 KOs) in a super featherweight 12-round slugfest. The 32-year-old Japanese fighter Miura is planning to use his aggressive southpaw style to beat Roman and earn another shot at the title he lost to Vargas. 31-year-old Miguel Roman is planning to continue to entertain the crowd with his power, having an impressive 6 knockouts victories within the span of 2015 and 2016.