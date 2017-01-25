Hailing from “Dramaville” – a.k.a. Trenton – New Jersey native Mag-B delivers his long-anticipated project titled “ViceLand” for the fans. With a lyrical blend of intellectual savvy and hood-inspired songs, Mag-B captivates his listeners by incorporating his lyrics with deeply-routed ties to the inner-city. He already has quite the extensive bio, including being played on Kay-Slay’s “Drama Hour,” along with appearing on “Sway In The Morning” plus much more. Pay attention because Mag-B has a lot in store for the future!

Listen to the mixtape HERE