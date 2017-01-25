Aside from her role on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop, Sofi Green has been putting in work behind the microphone as well! The reality star was recently seen in the studio with Harlem legend MA$E. Although the record has not been officially confirmed yet, both artists insinuated the possible collaboration via social media.

Several weeks ago Green released her brand new single “98 MA$E“; paying homage to the veteran Bad Boy affiliate. She performed the track live on L&HH, gaining exposure from fans all over the world. Some of these fans include Royce 5’9” and MA$E himself.

Roughly a week later, Green and MA$E were spotted together in Miami, Florida. It wasn’t long before she hopped onto Instagram to reveal the encounter. Until the rumors are confirmed, fans can vibe out to “98 MA$E” through her SoundCloud below: