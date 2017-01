New Balance is excited to release the MRL420. The MRL420 is a modernized version of the iconic 420 featured in full suede or with a leather upper and REVlite midsole. Coming equipped with a comfortable fit and vibrant colors with white, dark pink and dark blue. The shoes come in a lightweight upper and a solid premium upper.

The MRL420 will be available on February 1st at a set price of $89.95 atwww.newbalance.com.