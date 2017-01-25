As the newest member of Rich Forever Music, Jay Critch has gained the industry’s attention with the help of his new deal and his newest visual. The Brooklyn native shows off his superstar potential in the official video for “Did It Again“, featuring the Rich Forever captain himself, Rich The Kid.

In 2016 Rich Forever became a household name, bringing a fresh, new sound to hip-hop with artists like Rich The Kid and Famous Dex. As the new year begins to unfold, it seems as if Jay Critch will be another key asset to the team, providing that youthful, energetic flow fans gravitate towards.

In the new video Critch truly lives up to the name “Rich Forever”, as he and Rich jubilantly cruise through the streets in foreign cars and gold chains. It seems like Rich The Kid really “Did It Again” by signing another potential hit maker. Check out Jay Critch’s new video below and let us know what you think!