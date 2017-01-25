If Tim Norman looks familiar to you, your eyes are not deceiving you. The upstart artist is one of the stars of the hit reality show, “Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s” on Oprah’s OWN Network. Aside from making huge strides in his family business, Norman had been moonlighting as an MC and his efforts have not gone unnoticed. He recently collaborated with Migos and today he unveils his inspirational video for “Home.” In the clip, he speaks on the struggles faced by those returning home from incarceration.

