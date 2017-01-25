San Antonio Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich was outspoken about newly named U.S. President, Donald J. Trump over the weekend.

Before the Spurs tipped off against the Cavaliers, Pop said of President Trump: “you really can’t believe anything that comes out of his mouth.”

Popovich’s criticism of the leader of the free world has been pretty consistent. He was vocal about him when Trump won the election and even during NBA All Star Weekend in Toronto last year.

EMBED:

The entire Trump campaign scares him and that he’s disgusted that so many Americans voted for Trump.

Pop is big on Leadership. The next coach of USA’s men’s national basketball chatted with Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson about it in a recent interview.

“I try not to idolize too many people,” Popovich told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. “I think that all idols have feet of clay and I think that especially in our country, we tend to mythologize people.”

Popovich continued:

“At the top of my head, Thomas Jefferson was a great guy; he was a slave owner. You can make that similar analogy with a lot of other people who have been idolized. They all have flaws. So I go for people that I know.”

Popovich also added:

“I look to people that I’ve known personally, whether that’s a coach or teacher, a relative; somebody that I respect because I know them. But people who I don’t know that have been mythologized, I don’t know them much.”