Today [Jan 25th] Reebok announces the newest member of the Reebok family with the appointment of R&B artist, dancer, actress, and famed sneakerhead Teyana Taylor.

Taylor will join Reebok for a long-term partnership and will re-release the Reebok Classic Freesyle Hi. As the first fitness sneaker designed for women, Taylor embodies the stylish and athletic character.

She officially launched the partnership today through her social channels and new campaign images and video. Her trademark message to everyone is “Free Your Style“. Taylor will support the re-release and its three OG color ways – the Triple Red, Triple White, and Triple Black now available at www.reebok.com