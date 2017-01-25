As we are counting down towards NBA All Star Weekend 2017 in New Orleans, the NBA has blessed fans with a dope preview of what to expect on day 1.

The league has came out to announced the roster of the 2017 BBVA Rising Stars Challenge game consisting of Team USA going up against Team World. This game will feature 20 of the best rookie and second year players the NBA has to offer Headlining this game is last year’s NBA Rookie Of The Year Karl Anthony-Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Towns, who is Dominican will be suiting up for Team USA while “Trust The Process” himself Joel Embiid will be suiting up for Team World. Check out the rest of the roster below.

The game will be televised live by TNT at 9 p.m. ET and will also be available on the Watch TNT App and on TNT Overtime.