You can catch The Lox in a city near you on their Filthy America…It’s Beautiful Tour

In celebration of The Lox’s latest album, Filthy America…It’s Beautiful, the trio, Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch are going on tour. The group made the announcement last week Tuesday that the tour would begin on February 25 in Reading, Pennsylvania along side Lil’ Kim, Remy Ma, and Cardi B. From there, the tour will make it’s way through Silver Springs, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Detroit among other cities. The “Filthy America…It’s Beautiful Tour” will conclude on April 8 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The trio’s third album and the first one in 16 years marks a huge time stamp in the Roc Nation trio’s music career. Styles P notes that the album was for The Lox’s “core fan base.”

“I would say [this project is] more for our core fan base but with a newer feel,” he said. “Same vibe, music, but we didn’t go with old school-sounding beats. We not trying to sell you the ’90s. We just selling you good rap.”

Prior the release of Filthy America…It’s Beautiful, back in December 2016, The Lox joined Diddy, Lil’ Kim, and Ma$e on the “Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour.” Take a look at the official tour dates below.

Filthy America…It’s Beautiful Tour Dates:

Feb. 25 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena (with Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Cardi B)

Feb. 26 – Silver Springs, MD – Fillmore Silver Spring

Feb. 28 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

March 1 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s Cincinnati

March 4 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall,

March 6 – Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre

March 7 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

March 9 – Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

March 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

March 12 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

March 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater

March 16 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

March 19 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

March 21 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

March 23 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

March 24 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

March 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Theater of the Living Arts

April 6 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

April 7 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

April 8 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage