Yesterday [Jan 24th], President Trump had another twitter moment and this time directed towards taking action in Chicago in light of the senseless murders.

Regrettably, the number of murders in this city have outpaced last year. So far in 2017, the Chicago Police has already reported 38 murders and 182 shooting incidents.

Trump has previously encouraged Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to request federal assistance for the violent city. During a September rally in Florida, Trump spoke on the ‘stop-and-frisk’ policy that he believes would save lives in Chicago as it did in New York. Many in the civil rights community opposes such police intrusion. However, many lives are being loss to gun violence and crime.

Mayor Emanuel has specified the areas he wants aid for which includes gun tracking, prosecution of gun crimes, and increased funding for more police officers. He has not addressed Trump’s tweet, or spoke about having a federal intervention for the city.