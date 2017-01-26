The latest tornado survival story of 75-year-old Charlesetta Williams made headlines. She took refuge with her son in a bathtub when a tornado hit their residence.

Surprisingly, they were both lifted in the tub and blown 200 yards through the air. They eventually landed in the woods unharmed.

Before the aftermath, William’s son suggested they go into the tub as the tornado crossed Marion County Road. After hearing the tornado taking the roof off the house, the two were soon lifted in the air.

Even though the son landed a few yards away from his mother, they both were not injured.