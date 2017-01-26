You may see this Baltimore Ravens DL on the Bose commercial with Houston Texans All-Pro JJ Watt. But John Urschel is far from your average NFL stud.

The 6’3, 300lb defensive lineman of the Baltimore Ravens is sharp and tenacity on and off the gridiron. Urschel holds an bachelors and masters degree in Mathematics from Penn State. When he is not laying big hits on running backs and quarterbacks, the gentle giant is busy pursuing a Ph.D in mathematics from the prestigious institute known as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Despite the seemingly sharp contrast between high-level thinking and violent, high-impact sports, Urschel believes many similarities exist between his two very different careers. HBO Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel correspondent Bernard Goldberg sits down with Urschel to discuss his road to the NFL, future in mathematics and decision to continue playing football, despite the increased risk of brain injury. Check out the clip below.

