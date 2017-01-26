A contributor of ours, Breon Robinson, sat down with Ciel Rouge to discuss his new E Buckles assisted visual for “Slim’s Theme”. Together, Breon, and Ciel Rouge conversed about a host of things, including Ciel’s pre-pro process, working with E Buckles, and some of his favorite music videos. Below, you can check out the video for “Slim’s Theme”, then the transcript of the conversation.

BR: How is it working with Edward Buckles?

CR: “He’s just really good at taking my vision and enforcing it on set.

BR: What did his direction add to the overall project?

CR: “He has that technical eye that I don’t have.”

BR: What are some classic Hip Hop videos that you get inspiration from?

CR: “OutKast’s “B.O.B.” video, Busta Rhymes, Ludacris’ “Southern Hospitality” video.”

BR: What’s your favorite memory of The Source Magazine?

CR: “I don’t even think I brought a magazine growing up, but seeing the Hot Boyz on a cover with them being where I’m from inspired me.”

BR: When people see this video, what do you want them to know about you?

CR: “I want them to know that I’m bringing the funk.”

BR: What are some things you do to get ready for a video shoot?

CR: “Aww man. Pretty much for all my videos, I do the pre-production. That involves me doing the location scouting, casting, wardrobe, etc.”

BR: When did you know you had a passion for music?

CR: “When did I know? Not a specific time, but I always loved music. When I first got access to the equipment, that’s when everything began.”

BR: When did you begin to take music serious?

CR: “When I was 15, I started taking guitar, then drum lessons.”

BR: What’s you 2 most successful drops to date?

CR: “The “Pretty Women” and “Kids on the Levee” videos which dropped about 3 years ago.”

BR: Any major industry cosigns?

CR: “No. I’ve met people who’ve came across my work and liked it, but no cosigns.”

BR: What are your plans for 2017?

CR: “My plans for 2017 is to release as much funky shit as possible.”