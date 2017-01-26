Fmr. Sec. Of State Madeleine Albright “Ready To Register As Muslim” To Protest Trump’s Immigration Policy

Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and Big Bang actress Mayim Bialik have tweeted they would “register as Muslim” in defiance of President Donald Trump.

I was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian & found out later my family was Jewish. I stand ready to register as Muslim in #solidarity. — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) January 25, 2017

I'm Jewish. I stand ready to register as a Muslim in #solidarity if it comes to that. — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) January 25, 2017

Their tweets echo feminist icon Gloria Steinem who said during a speech at last Saturday’s Women’s March: “If you force Muslims to register, we will all register as Muslims.”

The sentiments of solidarity are in response to rumours that U.S. President Trump will legally require all Muslims living in America to sign a registry.

Trump has previously told an NBC reporter in November that he would “absolutely” require Muslims to register in a database.

There are also reports that he plans to restrict immigration, particularly for Muslim countries.

A draft executive order obtained by The Associate Press showed that Trump intends to stop accepting Syrian refugees and will suspend issuing visas for people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen for at least 30 days.

Additionally, it contained steps toward building the wall on the Mexican border.

A protest against the potential executive order is currently being held in New York last night, Jan. 25.