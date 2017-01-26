The lovely TV actress Mary Tyler Moore died yesterday [Jan 25th] at the age of 80 according to her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum.

Moore first came to stardum playing the wife on “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” beginning in 1961. Later she went on to the 1970s series “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” that helped create a new era for woman on television.

She was a beloved actress known for her drama and comedic roles on television. Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in her 30s, Moore continued to have health issues over the years. She will be remembering for her legacy as a modern pioneer for women on television.