On The Rise: Take A Listen to RobK & His New Single “Radio”

On The Rise: Take A Listen to RobK & His New Single “Radio”

Wisconsin native RobK shines on his debut project, starting with this record right here. The new single “Radio” shows off Robk’s vocals as he gives off a very smooth vibe to listeners. “Radio” features vocals from Sawyer Gibson and production from DJ Royalty.

Several weeks ago Rob K released his debut EP “The Comfort Zone” on Apple Music. The R&B/jazz influenced artist looks to put Wisconsin on the map with his quality vocals and serene production.

Check out “Radio” featuring Sawyer Gibson for free on SoundCloud here: