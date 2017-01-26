Yesterday [Jan 25th] Oprah Winfrey was brought to tears about the death of Mary Tyler Moore. The leading actress broke boundaries for women in the 1970’s influencing a generation.

Winfrey was one of those women inspired by Moore as she told PEOPLE after her passing.

“Mary Tyler Moore majorly influenced my life and carer. I respected and admired her business acumen, her passion and compassion for all life, and most importantly, the values espoused through her storytelling. I thank her for being a light that shined so brightly, it let me see myself in her.”