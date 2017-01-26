As we are just days away from the premiere of another season of HBO Boxing After Dark, the Source Sports has decided to take a trip back memory lane.

Roughly two years, 31-year-old Francisco Vargas put on a show against fellow upcoming Boxing After Dark participant Takashi Miura. The fight led to Vargas scoring a victory to become the new super featherweight champion. In addition, Vargas followed up with a strong showing against slugger Orlando Salido. Check out the footage below. Be sure to tune into HBO’s Boxing After Dark this Saturday to catch Vargas defend his undefeated record against Miguel Berchel.