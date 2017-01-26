It’s family reunion on one of tennis most “down under” Grand Slam stage of them all.

It seems likes the Williams sisters are amongst the latest to prove that Jay-Z was right when he said “30’s is the new 20’s”. Once again, Venus and Serena have proven to the tennis world that no matter how old they are, they have the will, the talent and the drive it takes to become Grand Slam Championship competitiors.

Yesterday, #13 ranked Venus defeated fellow American Coco CoCo Vandeweghe 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 6-3. Earlier on the same day, her sister Serena defeated Croatian veteran Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-2 6-1 in 50 minutes. The all-Williams finals will be the first finals matchup in 8 years and the 28th time they will face each other a Serena holds a 16-11 edge over her eldest sister. With wins, one of the Williams already made history as Venus at age 36 became the oldest Australian Open finalist.

What’s on the line other than bragging rights between these two tennis legends is a place on the throne as the queen of Tennis for Serena. Already arguably the greatest tennis player of all time, Serena has the chance to become the all time leader in Grand Slam Open titles with 23. Meanwhile, Venus is looking to win her 8th major title and her first at the tournament. The answers to these questions will be answer on Saturday as Melbourne is the place to be as history will be made. Congrats to the Williams sisters on continuing to achieve on the tennis court and becoming outstanding role models for all female African American athletes worldwide.