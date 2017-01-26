Annual Spring/Summer ’17 New York edition of AGENDA Trade Show has come to an end. The West Side’s Pier 92 was packed with a variety of streetwear brands, bringing buyers a preview of what’s hot for the upcoming season. Sneakers, backpacks, graphic tees, all-over print sweaters and urban styled denim pants were constantly within the attendees field of vision when combing throw the various rows of square merchandise booths neatly lining the music filled hall.

Check out Source TV’s recap of the hottest brands we encountered during the event.