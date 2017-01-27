Chief Keef is back in hot water again. The Chicago native has been arrested for robbery and assault after apparently launching an attack earlier this week on his former music producer, Ramsay Tha Great.

According to published reports, Chief Keef and four others were detained Thursday in connection with a home invasion and robbery that occurred last week, in which Ramsay Tha Great states that he was robbed at gunpoint after several people rushed his home with weapons and snatched valuables.

In a video posted to Instagram, Ramsay vowed to press charges after asserting he was robbed of money, a ring and a Rolex, and his face bears the markings of a beating.

On Thursday, a team of special operations officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the Tarzana home of Chief Keef — whose real name is Keith Cozart — and detained him and another man, according to the NBC Los Angeles.

“It was a violent home invasion involving firearms being pointed at victims,” LAPD Capt. Brian Pratt said. “The detectives did some really great follow up investigation. Witnesses came forward and identified who our suspects were. We knew who we were going after – we weren’t just shooting in the dark.”

When word of Keef’s incarceration reached Ramsay, the producer posted another taped message in which he backed up his account of the attack and shut down the haters who’ve flooded his social media accounts.

“It’s real sad to see my black community condone home invasion and armed robbery with a deadly assault…(he) hit me in the face with an AK-47,” he said, “Now that he’s locked up because he chose to make that stupid decision, come into my house and do that, I’m the bad guy for putting him in jail?…It’s real life you can’t do that.”