Drake Says He Wants To Return To Acting, Tells First Weed Smoking Experience

In a new interview with his good friend Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari, actor turned platinum rapper Drake said that he’s looking to put his face back in front of the camera.

“Acting is another thing that I just can’t wait to really dive into. I think after I release ‘More Life’, which is this playlist I’m working on and finish this tour, I think I’m going to really start to position myself in the acting world and, hopefully, take some great roles.”

More Life is collaborative effort, where Apple Music has enlisted Drake for a forthcoming playlist project.

Drake also told the story of the first time he ever smoked weed, right before his initial audition for Degrassi.

“I wanted to fit, I wanted to be cool. It was a couple hours before my first audition for Degrassi,” he said. “I was so angry at myself — I was in tears. I thought I had thrown my whole life away.”

