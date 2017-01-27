Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is still making his presence felt while being away from the team during his recovery from back surgery.

According to an ESPN report, Blue Devils players have been banned from the team’s locker room and are not allowed to wear school apparel. The decision handed down by Krzyzewski came during a team meeting at his home this week.

Duke is just 2-3 with Jeff Capel serving as interim coach since Krzyzewski coached the team on Jan. 4.

The latest defeat came at home Monday against North Carolina State after Duke had led by seven points with less than five minutes left. It was the first victory by the Wolfpack in Durham since 1995.

According to the ESPN article, the player punishment would stay in place “until they start living up to the standards of the Duke program.”

The apparel sanction is something that has happened numerous times in Krzyzewski’s career when he has been unhappy with the team, former player Mike Gminski said.