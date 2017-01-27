The Brooklyn Nets’ Isaiah Whitehead and NBA free agent Lance Stephenson lead the list of the most recent player NBA players from NYC to be drafted and/or to play in the NBA.

They join the list of guys like Kenny Anderson, Pearl Washington, Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, Sebastian Telfair, Lenny Wilkens and Nate ‘Tiny’ Archibald.

Those are guys with extensive resumes who are still consistent in the game of basketball in some capacity.

Coming from NYC and having played on the hardwood for a professional team is an honor. Just ask Charles Jenkins. A Queens, NY native, he graduated from Hofstra University as the school’s all-time leading scorer.

The 44th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors, Jenkins currently plays for for Crvena zvezda of the Basketball League of Serbia. Jenkins recently appeared on an episode of Scoop B Radio with Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson and DJ Manny El. He talked about what it was like repping NYC, repping Hofstra with the likes of Speedy Claxton and a lot more. Listen by clicking here.