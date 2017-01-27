What doesn’t Karen Civil do?

Hillary Clinton’s director of cool during the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election, sitting courtside at Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers games and managing the careers of Young Jeezy and Nipsey Hussle.

She does that and more.

Her early days in the entertainment business are what’s fascinating.

Her point of entry in mainstream began as an intern with Funkmaster Flex. She’s also been responsible for connecting the dots on a marketing level with Beats by Dre headphones during their early stages with Monster headphones by marketing artists and athletes. Check it out by clicking here.

“Honestly, the timing was impeccable because at the time,” Civil told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson on the Scoop B Radio Podcast. “I was their thirteenth employee. caught them when they were starting their own marketing department and there were probably six people in marketing. So I caught them when they were stepping away from Monster.”

Civil is a rising cultural influencer who turned her fascination with the internet into a lucrative career. Her website, LiveCivil.com is a hub that aggregates content in news, music releases and celebrity interviews.

She fondly remembers the Beats days and was thankful to be part of something so new and innovative. “The timing was perfect and who I was and the ideas and it was just immaculate in those close to four years that I was there. I learned so much and got to work with great people.”