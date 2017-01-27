Kellyanne Conway, the counselor of President Trump, told White House press that secretary Sean Spicer used alternative facts at Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.

“The largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe,” Spicer said.

Spicer gave a five-minute statement last Saturday to press claiming photos of Barack Obama 2009 inauguration was a media attempt. He felt like they tried to “minimize enormous support that had gathered on the National Mall”

Conway defended Spicer when they appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press, and said his untrue statement was “alternative facts.”

“You’re saying it’s a falsehood, and they’re giving Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts to that,” Conway said.