K-Dot pays homage to the global release of the Reebok Classic Club C sneaker that will drop spring 2017 with a series. He is blessing us with a four video series shot by Nabil that prepares us for the spring. Kendrick is one of the brightest rap stars in the game and constantly uses his music to help change the world and help empower the youth.

Nabil captures the Compton bred, as he is filmed in front of a projection Compton HS tennis court discussing the value of the sneaker, confidence, fearfulness and more. The full campaign will release on Monday, Jan 30th as more details on the Reebok Club C will also be released.

Check out the four videos below.