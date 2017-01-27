Migos may have been making noise with their hit single, “Versace”, but the trio has now taken things to a whole new level with the latest release Culture.

Before the Atlanta actor and creator plugged Migos into a wider audience, the influential group already had a number of Hip-Hop hits under their belt and had worked with some major players in the game, including Drake, Rick Ross, and Kanye West. Quiet as kept, the group also ushered in a new style of rap that heavily influenced everyone and most say can be credited with creating the new wave of artists.

In an interview with Ebro in the Morning on Hot 97, Quavo, Offset and Takeoff discuss their influence on Hip-Hop and why they decided to be different and bring something new to the game.

The new album title is about the culture of Hip-Hop music. It’s time to let the culture be known,” Offset said. “It’s time to claim it. And it’s time to claim that we are the Migos, and for people to understand that this is what we did. We did a lot for music. Migos is the culture. Seriously. There are artists that are way bigger than us that get recognition off our flow.”

In regards to being considered “mumble rappers”, Migos said the criticism pushed them to “work harder” at proving their critics wrong.

“Man, the people saying we were mumble rappers and all that really didn’t do anything but make us work harder to prove them wrong,” Quavo said. “It seems we always have to prove ourselves no matter what we do, so we are used to it.”

About the overwhelming response to the viral sensation of “Bad and Boujee”, Migos says that he feels it’s the “Bad” of the new generation.

“I compare it to Michael Jackson’s “Bad,” Quavo said. “We haven’t had that type of song in a long time that just makes you feel bad. To make you feel like [it’s] your crew against my crew. The beat just did something to me at the knees, man. It just made my knees wiggle, man. It gave me attitude. It gave me something to feel good about when it came on — and it was history from there.”

Download your copy of Culture here and stream here, check out the interview below.