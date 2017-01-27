On The Rise: Buck LGR Goes In On His Newest Single “Drum Line”

Buck LGR is a rising star fresh out of Linden, New Jersey. Following a solid year 2016, he aims to continue his buzz with his newest offering “Drum Line”, produced by Lil Zhp.

His #SplashLyfe movement continues to develop its fan base through artists like Buck, Albee Al, and Jay 45. Three months ago Buck and Jay 45 really made a statement with their standout collaboration “Welcome 2 Hell”. The record has nearly 30,000 plays and has been getting spins on Hot 97.1.

“Drum Line” contains powerful production, and displays that aggressive delivery that fans love. Buck LGR is definitely an artist to watch in 2017, and listeners can start by checking out his newest offering below: