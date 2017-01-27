On The Rise: Virginia Artist Handles Unveils His New Video For “Stop Sleepin'”

Handles tells critics to wake up in his new visual for “Stop Sleepin’“, which is set to appear on his upcoming project. The up and coming MC represents Eastern Shore, Virginia, and has been impressing some of hip-hop’s biggest taste makers and radio personalities.

DJ Suss-One of Power 105.1 hosted Handles’ previous mixtape titled “Done Thinking”, and his list of co-sign approvals consists of Talib Kweli, Estelle, Skillz, Jaz-O, Grand Puba, Rapsody and more. His upcoming album “809060” is set to be released this February, however the release date remains unknown.

The “Stop Sleepin'” video was shot by VirtueTheArtist and produced by T-Rifik. Take a listen to Handles, and be on the lookout for his album coming soon!