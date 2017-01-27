On The Rise: Voss Lets Go His New Visual For “Nonstop”

Philadelphia-based recording artist Voss has a certain style about himself; one that sets him apart from the monopoly of talent emerging from the Philly area alone. Today he releases the official video for his record “Nonstop”.

The song was released earlier this year, and aided in the preparation of his “Insatiable” EP (which was released about two months after). Voss made a name for himself prior to the project; proving himself as a lyricist after winning BET’s Freestyle Friday competition.

In “Nonstop”, he effortlessly flows over quality production from New Jersey producer/artist Kev Rodgers. Take a look at the new video below!