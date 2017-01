Hard gritty samples and soulful melodies mixed with a blend of old dirty drums is on display on ‘Live From The Avenue’ by Jakk Wonders. The South African beat maker delivers an instrumental journey from the avenue to the street corners with his latest instrumental album. This project has some dope appearance from some of the game’s greats such as Skyzoo, Reks, Big Pooh and many more.

Here’s a sample of what to expect below.

E​mbed: Live From The Avenue by Jakk Wonders​